Bhopal, May 25: A horrifying incident has emerged from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 45-year-old tribal woman was brutally gang-raped and left to die in a semi-conscious, bleeding state. The incident occurred in the Khalwa police station area, under the jurisdiction of Roshni police outpost. According to reports, the woman was discovered in a semi-nude and critical condition by her daughter in a neighbour’s house. Her private parts were bleeding, and her uterus was found protruding from her body, suggesting the use of a foreign object like a rod or wooden stick in the assault.

When the police arrived at the scene after being informed, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. This gruesome act is being compared to the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya case due to its sheer brutality. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl and Films Act, Arrested After Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

Two suspects, Hari Palvi and Sunil Dhurve, both known to the woman and from the same village, have been taken into custody. Villagers claim that the woman was found unconscious in Hari Palvi’s home. She briefly regained consciousness and mentioned being sexually assaulted before passing away. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Befriends Woman, Rapes Her in Madhya Pradesh on Pretext of Offering Government Job; Arrested While Trying To Flee With Family.

Her two sons had been searching for her and were informed by a neighbour that she was at her home. When they arrived, they found her unconscious. Despite efforts to get her medical help, she could not survive. The body has been sent for postmortem under the supervision of forensic experts at the district hospital.

Police are interrogating the two detained suspects and have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

