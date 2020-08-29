Bhadohi (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Saddened over a case registered against him, a 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hardevpur area under Gopiganj police station limits on Friday night, they said.

According to circle officer Kalu Singh, a trader was beaten up allegedly by Sandeep Shukla alias Pintu and his friends almost three months ago.

A case was registered in this regard against six people, including Shukla, under the under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Gopiganj police station, Singh said.

Shukla lived with his mother and sister and was worried over the expenses needed to fight the case and on Friday night he allegedly committed suicide, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh added.

