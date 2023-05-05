Jaunpur (UP), May 5 (PTI) A man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed after a wall of their kutcha house collapsed in a village here, police said on Friday.

The man's younger daughter was injured in the incident which took place in Baraiya Qazi villager under Sarai Khwaja police station, they said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ram Achaibar said a wall of the house of Rajdhari (40) collapsed on Thursday night, trapping him and his two daughters -- Deepanjali (12) and Chanchal (8) -- under the debris.

The three were pulled out from the rubble by the villagers and admitted to a private hospital in Malhani. Rajdhari was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital, while Deepanjali and Chanchal were referred to the district hospital, he said.

Deepanjali succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital in the morning, he added.

