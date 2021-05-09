Palghar, May 9 (PTI) A man was detained in Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly creating ruckus in a private COVID-19 hospital and manhandling staff over a dispute on a patient's bill, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Boisar, an official said, though he added that no offence had been registered against the man as yet.

"This man smashed a computer and manhandled the hospital's manager. The staff at the hospital, which is treating 35 COVID-19 patients, has demanded strict action failing which they have threatened to strike work. We are probing the incident," the Boisar MIDC police station official said.

