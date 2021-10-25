Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Indore Police arrested a Gym Owner for stealing bikes disguised as a woman from the parking lot of his own gym, informed Indore Police.

"The accused Abhishek Pawar, who also used to hold the title of Mr Indore, used to commit the crime by dressing as a woman to dodge the police," said Pradeep Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Juni Police Station.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks NDA After Lalu Prasad Return to Bihar, Says Jackals Should Avoid Stepping Out, Lion Has Come.

"Accused was facing financial crunch as his business was not making profits," added Yadav.

The arrest took place after the accused was identified on the CCTV footage. Police arrested Abhishek Pawar and recovered five vehicles.

Also Read | Cruise Ship Drug Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Appeals to Mumbai Police Commissioner to Protect Him From ‘Possible Legal Action’.

"One of the incidents was caught on CCTV footage, after which he was identified and arrested. Chandan Yadav who used to visit the gym bought one of the bikes has also been arrested," said Pradeep Yadav.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)