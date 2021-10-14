Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): A driver along with his two accomplices were arrested by the police on Wednesday for allegedly faking a robbery so that they could steal cash worth Rs 55 lakhs from his employer in Greater Noida on Tuesday, the police informed.

Speaking to ANI, Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida said, "The driver was tasked to deliver the cash to someone in Delhi and staged the robbery midway. On Tuesday, we received a call at 112 that two persons have stolen Rs 55 lakhs on gun-point from the driver."

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

"We immediately reached the spot along with the Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar and saw the driver was tied with a rope in the car. He told us everything about the robbery. We registered an FIR against the robbers," police said.

The police further stated that the team called the driver to interrogate them about the incident where he told that he was going to make payment of Rs 55 lakhs as directed by his employer.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

Simultaneously, police also got involved in scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby.

During the process of interrogation, the driver began giving fake statements which created many doubts. "We forced him to tell truth where he revealed that he staged a fake robbery with his two friends to grab money," Chandra added.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 55 lakhs, one car, 1 firearm, 2 knives and two fake Adhaar cards from the possession of three accused.

The team who resolved the case had been rewarded with cash worth Rs 50,000 by Alok Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)