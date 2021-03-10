Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found dead at his flat in Golf Links society here, police said on Wednesday.

Anirudh Raghav, son of Karni Sena leader Surajpal Singh, was found dead on the bed at his apartment late on Tuesday night, the police said.

His wife Shalu was present in the flat at the time of the death. The couple had recently moved into the apartment.

An office bearer of the outfit reached the house at 1.30 am on Wednesday and enquired about Raghav's death from his wife Shalu but could not get a proper reply.

After informing the police, the body was sent for an autopsy. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was recovered from his possession or from his bedroom, the police added.

The viscera has been preserved and the entire post-mortem procedure was filmed, City Superintendent (1st) Nipun Agarwal told PTI. He said no complaint has been given by his family members so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)