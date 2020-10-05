Cuttack, Oct 5 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The accused Karunakar Kandi (30) of Jajpur district was arrested in April 2014 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl of Haridaspur village in Cuttack district. The incident occurred on April 21, 2014 when the girl had visited her maternal aunt's place. She was alone in the house at that time. The teenager narrated the incident to her mother after returning home in Cuttack, following which a complaint was lodged.

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court also sentenced the convict to undergo further rigorous imprisonment of five years and pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for house trespass, and another sentence of two years for criminal intimidation.

All the sentences shall run concurrently, the court said in its order.

