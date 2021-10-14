Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly possessing nearly 6 kg of ganja (cannabis) after he tried to drive away when asked to stop during a checking by traffic police.

Also Read | Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

Karamjit Ravi Anand, the accused, was driving a car in Vartak Nagar area on Wednesday morning when a traffic constable asked him to stop.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SIT Recreates Crime Scene With Ashish Mishra and 3 Accused.

Anand allegedly drove on, hitting the constable's motorbike which was parked by the roadside and dragging it along.

After he was forced to stop, 5.9 kg of ganja was seized from the car, said a police official on Thursday.

Anand was booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are looking for the person who supplied him the banned drug, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)