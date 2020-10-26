Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): A man was arrested allegedly for making hoax bomb calls threatening about explosions at a railway station, bus stand and hospital, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

The accused has been identified as Arshad Ali.

"We have arrested a man for making hoax bomb calls threatening about explosions at railway station, bus stand and a hospital. We are investigating the matter," Superintendent of Police, Kanpur (south), Deepak Bhaskar said.

"We have seized his voter ID card by name Rahul Singh Thakur," he said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

