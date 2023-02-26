Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting four schoolgirls in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Accused Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh Killed in Goindwal Sahib Jail Fight.

The accused took a Class II student to a store room after luring her with chocolates and molested her, the Mauda police station official said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra 2 on Cards? Congress Considering Another March but No Decision Taken Yet, Says Jairam Ramesh.

"Our probe found he has molested four students. He is the son of a teacher. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman by using criminal force and other offences under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)