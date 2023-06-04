Kurukshetra, Jun 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man, who worked as a labourer, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said.

The accused identified as Vikram alias Vicky of village Bahal near Cheeka was arrested by the Pehowa police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

Pehowa Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said a case of rape of a five-year-old girl was registered on the complaint of her mother.

After that, she was taken to a hospital, where a municipal official rang up the police to inform them about the survivor. Finding her condition serious, she was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Singh said the accused was identified with the help of a CCTV footage.

He would be produced before a court here on Monday and his police remand would be sought for further investigation, he added.

Earlier in the day, a large number of people blocked the traffic on the Kaithal-Ambala road, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

