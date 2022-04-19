Gurugram, Apr 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman by using her objectionable pictures and videos here, police said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman, who is married, in her complaint alleged that the accused, Yoginder alias Kala, a resident of Loni border in Ghaziabad, sent her a WhatsApp message around a year ago and they later became friends.

Also Read | He Tells Me That He is Giving Me His Child & Now I Have the Responsibility of the Same … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Around one and half months ago, he asked her to place a video call while she was bathing and made a video clip of it, the woman said in her complaint.

He used the video to threaten and rape her on different occasions, police said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

The survivor narrated her ordeal to her sister who took her to Badshahpur police station and lodged a complaint against Yoginder, they said.

On Monday, he called her to a hotel where police nabbed him, they said.

An FIR has been registered against Yoginder under Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections that deal with rape, voyeurism, stalking and criminal intimidation, police said.

The accused, who works as a helper at a company in Ghaziabad, confessed to the crime, Station House Officer (SHO) Badshahpur Dinkar Yadav said.

"He was not known to the victim but got in touch with her through WhatsApp and later exploited her. We produced him before a city court today which sent him to judicial custody, " the SHO said on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)