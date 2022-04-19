OnePlus 10R is confirmed to debut in India on April 28 at the More Power to You event. The company will introduce the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds along with the OnePlus 10R 5G phone. The online launch event will begin at 7 pm IST and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the OnePlus 10R 5G have been leaked online by a tipster. OnePlus 10R 5G & OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed For April 28, 2022.

Yogesh Brar has shared several key features of the device on his Twitter account. According to Brar, the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Progress isn't about having more, it's about pushing yourself to always look for something more. Get ready to experience the power to turn more dreams into reality. #MorePowerToYou — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2022

The handset is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. Tipster's tweet also mentions that the smartphone will be available in two configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper. The handset will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W charging support. Moreover, the OnePlus 10R 5G will also feature stereo speakers and miss out on the alert slider.

