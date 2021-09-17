Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): The State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command arrested an Indian gas agency in charge, Sandeep Kumar for supplying sensitive information and photos of Army Camp Narhar to a Pakistani handler, the Intelligence official informed on Thursday.

The press note stated, "The team has arrested Sandeep Kumar, an Indian Gas Agency in charge, who used to share the information of Narhar Army Camp with a Pakistani Handler via Whatsapp or voice calls or video calls."

Also Read | Telangana Govt Fixes Quota for Gouds, SCs, STs in Liquor Shop Allotment.

In a press note issued by State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command, an official Umesh Mishra said, "The accused was interrogated on September 12 and later arrested after recording his statements."

During the process of interrogation, the accused informed that he is 30-year-old and hails from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. He works at an Indian Gas Agency, situated near Narhar Army Camp, the press note read.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 Series To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Further, it stated that Sandeep used to share the information of Narhar Army Camp with a Pakistani handling officer in July 2021.

After checking his cell phone, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)