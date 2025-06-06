Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Barely months before his MBBS course was to be completed in AIIMS Jodhpur, a man was allegedly found to have paid for a "dummy candidate" in his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in 2020, officials said on Friday.

Rajasthan Police has arrested him and a doctor for the fraud. Another doctor working as a health officer in Ghatwa, Nagaur was detained in connection with the case, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head, DNA Event Management Firm Staffers Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 19 After Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the National Examination Agency, New Delhi that Sachin Gora who scored 667 marks in NEET UG-2020 never appeared for the exam and used a "dummy candidate".

The DCP said the agency found that the photo of Dr Ajit Gora was used in Sachin's admit card. Sachin is currently a final year student at AIIMS Jodhpur Medical College.

Also Read | RSS Working To Preserve Religious, Cultural and Social Heritage of Country, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dr Subhash Saini who now works as a health officer in Ghatwa allegedly involved Ajit in the fraud and took money for it. Ajit is currently doing the compulsory one-year internship after completing his MBBS from Bharatpur Medical College.

As per initial investigation, a deal of Rs 60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.

Police have arrested Sachin and Ajit and detained Saini.

During interrogation, police said they found that Saini had taken Rs 65 lakh in 2013 to get a person clear the NEET-PG exam. Police had then arrested six people in connection to the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)