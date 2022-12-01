Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A 28 year-old truck driver has been arrested from Bharuch in Gujarat for allegedly raping a Worli-based woman on the pretext of marriage, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The accused and the victim were in touch since March last year though a dating app, after which he visited Mumbai two times and raped her in a guesthouse in Worli, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

"The incident came to light when the 27-year-old woman got pregnant and delivered a child in Sion hospital in May. We were alerted by doctors there as the woman had failed to give satisfactory answers about the child's father," he said.

"She filed a rape case. and a probe found the man had stopped taking her calls after raping her. We sent a team to Vapi but he managed to flee. Later, through technical intelligence, the accused, who hails from Rajasthan, was held from an eatery in Bharuch," the official said.

