Rourkela (Odisha), Feb 2 (PTI) The Odisha police Friday arrested a man for allegedly posing as a CBI officer and duping people by promising them to provide railway jobs in Sundargarh district, an official said.

The accused, identified as Umesh Tanty (30), was apprehended following a complaint lodged by a few students whom “he had cheated”.

By posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, he collected approximately Rs 2.5 lakh from three girl students aspiring for railway jobs, the official said.

The students became suspicious when they did not get jobs even after six months, he said.

“We arrested the accused from Pandridhipa village,” said Aditya Mahakud, Inspector-in-Charge of Sundargarh Police Station.

