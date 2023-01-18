Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, allegedly wanted in connection with a dacoity at a merchant navy officer's house in Greater Noida, was held after a gunfight with police, officials said here on Wednesday.

Police said they have recovered USD 1,110 (around Rs 90,000) and a country-made pistol from the possession of the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said the accused, identified as Raju, was held late Tuesday night in Bisrakh area.

“Our police team was carrying out checking in Bisrakh area last night when they spotted a motorcycle without a number plate. When gestured to stop for inquiry, the riders fled and were chased by a police party,” Pandey said.

“After some time, the riders opened fire at the police party chasing them, leading to retaliatory firing from in which one of the accused – Raju – suffered injuries and was held,” the officer said.

However, his partner managed to give police the slip due to darkness, he said, adding a search is underway to nab him.

Bisrakh SHO Anil Kumar Rajpoot said a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on the arrest of Raju, who was allegedly involved in the dacoity at the merchant navy officer's house last year.

Rajpoot said the US dollars recovered from the possession of the accused were from the USD 5,500 looted from the merchant navy officer's home during the dacoity.

The accused has been booked under sections 395 (dacoity), 412 (receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. PTI KIS

