Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Monday in Muradnagar area here for allegedly killing a man, who was having an extra-marital affair with one of the accused person's relative, police said.

The victim identified as Lokesh Panchal (35) was found dead on October 15 along the railway tracks near Manota village in the district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

An FIR was lodged by Panchal's brother Prem Kumar Panchal against Vishwas, Sanjoo and Sonu, who were subsequently arrested on Monday.

The police officer said Lokesh Panchal was in an illicit relationship with a woman and was found in a compromising situation with her by her brother-in-law Vishwas on October 14.

That night, Panchal went missing from his house at Krishna Colony in Modinagar.

Police claimed that the trio took Panchal to the railway track and battered his head with a stone. They kept his body along the railway line to make it appear as a suicide.

During questioning, Vishwas told police that Panchal was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law and is said to have seen the two together on October 14. Along with two accomplices, he decided to kill Panchal the same night.

