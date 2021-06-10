Fatehpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed and his son injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Kalyanpur area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Kanpur-Allahabad highway when Rajkumar Singh (58) and Ajay Singh (25) were going somewhere, Station House Officer (SHO), Kalyanpur Keshav Verma said.

Ajay Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and police is probing the matter, the SHO said.

