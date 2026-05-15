Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs GT IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to their home turf at Eden Gardens this Saturday, 16 May, for a critical 'do-or-die' encounter against the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT). However, local weather reports suggest that the weather may play a decisive role in the outcome of this KKR vs GT IPL 2026 fixture, with pre-monsoon alerts currently in effect for the region. You can find Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and surrounding districts for Saturday evening. According to the latest weather and rain forecast, the city is likely to experience 'Kalbaishakhi' (Nor'wester) activity, characterised by thunderstorms and lightning.

Current predictions indicate a moderate to high chance of rain during the match window, which is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST. While the day is expected to be hot and humid with temperatures peaking at 38°C, the evening hours carry a 40 percent to 50 percent probability of scattered thundershowers. If these pre-monsoon winds intensify, they could cause significant delays or even a shortened game. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Kolkata Weather Live

The match is of paramount importance for the host franchise. KKR currently languish in eighth place on the IPL 2026 points table, having secured only four victories from 11 matches. To remain in contention for the playoffs, they must win all three of their remaining fixtures. A rain-affected washout would result in shared points, which would likely end KKR’s campaign for the season.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans enter the contest as strong favourites. Led by Shubman Gill, the 2022 champions are currently on a five-match winning streak and are aiming to solidify a top-two finish. A victory in Kolkata would virtually guarantee their spot in the qualifiers, while a points split would do little to dampen their momentum.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).