Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured in a blast while doing illegal mining at a hill in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near Chohtan area, they said.

Hajariram and Padmaram were doing illegal mining on the hill by blasting, they said.

Police rushed to the spot on information on locals and shifted them to a hospital where Hajariram was declared dead.

The matter is being probed further, police said.

