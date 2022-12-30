Ghaziabad, Dec 30 (PTI) A 60-year-old grocery store owner was allegedly killed after being indiscriminately slashed with an axe in Vikas Nagar here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mangeram, ran a grocery store in the area and used to sleep outside his house, the police said.

Also Read | National Judicial Database Says 63 Lakh Cases Considered Delayed Due to Non-Availability of Counsels, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

His family members learnt about the murder around 7.00 am and his son lodged an FIR against Sunil, who lived in the same neighbourhood, ACP (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The police have arrested Sunil in connection with the murder, the police said.

Also Read | Winter Vacations: Schools Shut in These States Due to Cold Weather, Check Details.

Sunil's wife was allegedly having an affair with Kapil, one of Mangeram's sons. Kapil eloped with her around a month ago before returning on December 20.

Kapil's parents had then handed her over to Sunil before a panchayat, the police said.

On December 26, she again left home with her daughter. Since then, Sunil had allegedly been mounting pressure on Kapil's family to get his wife back. He also allegedly created a ruckus at Mangeram's residence.

On Friday, in a fit of rage, Sunil allegedly killed Manegram with an axe while he was asleep. Sunil has been arrested and the axe seized, Upadhyay added.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)