Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Two contractual employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly thrashed a man to death at Wadi Bunder in south Mumbai early on Sunday on the suspicion of being a thief, a police official said.

The accused, Mangesh Kondar (35) and Suraj Bolke (24), were arrested within hours of the incident that took place around 4 am, he said.

"The victim had allegedly entered the premises of a BMC-owned property at Wadi Bunder, where some material is stored. After catching the man on the suspicion of being a thief, the accused duo thrashed him severely, due to which he died," the official said.

"The accused then ran away from the spot. After the incident came to light around 10 am, the police launched a probe and identified the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. They were later arrested from their residences in Vasai-Virar," he said.

They have been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation is on, police said.

