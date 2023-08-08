New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair in central Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The 45-year-old victim, along with her husband Radhey Shyam, lived in a rented accommodation in Baljeet Nagar near Patel Nagar and had two children, police said.

They used to work as labourers at construction sites. Sometime back, they had worked at a site in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh where one Neeraj (30), came in contact with the woman, police said.

The accused suspected that his wife was in a relationship with Neeraj and the couple often quarrelled over this, police said.

On Monday, the three were present in the house when an argument ensued between the husband and the wife. In a fit of rage, Radhey Shyam hit his wife on her head with an iron rod, following which she collapsed, police said.

On the statement of Neeraj, a case was registered and the accused was arrested from the spot, police said.

