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New Delhi, February 1: Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record-breaking ninth budget presentation today, February 1,, the Ministry of Finance has transitioned all fiscal documents to digital platforms. In line with the "Digital India" initiative, the government has moved away from physical printing, making the complete set of Budget 2026-27 documents available for immediate public access through official web portals and a dedicated mobile application.

Where to Find Official Documents of Union Budget 2026

The primary repository for all budget-related data is the Union Budget Web Portal at indiabudget.gov.in. This site hosts the comprehensive "Budget at a Glance," the Finance Bill, and the Explanatory Memorandum. Union Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Customs Simplified, Duties Slashed; Tax Reforms Ease Trade and Living.

For those preferring mobile access, the Union Budget Mobile App is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app provides the Finance Minister's full speech along with detailed annexures in both English and Hindi.

Steps to Download the Budget 2026 PDF

To access the documents via the web portal, users should follow these steps:

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official website at indiabudget.gov.in

Navigate to the official website at indiabudget.gov.in Select Budget Speeches: Click on the "Budget Speeches" tab to read or download the Finance Minister’s 2026 address.

Click on the "Budget Speeches" tab to read or download the Finance Minister’s 2026 address. Access Budget Documents: Click on the "Budget Documents" section to find specific files such as the Finance Bill, Expenditure Profile, and Receipt Budget.

Click on the "Budget Documents" section to find specific files such as the Finance Bill, Expenditure Profile, and Receipt Budget. Download and Save: Select the desired document and click the PDF icon to save the file for offline viewing.

Key Documents to Review

For individual taxpayers and business owners, several specific documents are essential for understanding the new fiscal year’s impact:

Finance Bill: Contains the legal proposals for new taxes and changes to existing tax laws.

Budget at a Glance: A summarized version of receipts and expenditures, providing a quick overview of where the money comes from and where it goes.

Memorandum: Explains the provisions in the Finance Bill, making technical jargon easier for the general public to understand. Union Budget 2026: Defence Allocation Hiked 15% to INR 7.8 Lakh Crore in Budget.

Background: The Shift to Paperless Budgets

The 2026 budget marks the sixth consecutive year the Indian government has utilized a paperless format. This shift, which began during the pandemic in 2021, was originally intended to ensure social distancing but has since become a permanent fixture to promote environmental sustainability and real-time transparency. By centralizing all data on the Union Budget portal, the government ensures that stakeholders - from economists to central government employees tracking the 8th Pay Commission - receive identical information simultaneously.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (indiabudget.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).