The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, February 1, said that dense fog conditions are likely during morning/night hours at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till February 3 and at isolated pockets till February 5. The weather agency further added under the influence of two Western Disturbance in quick succession, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region and light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India and Central India during February 1-3. "Thereafter, a third western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region during 05th07th February, 2026," IMD said. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 2. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, Shimla is projected to receive 0.2 mm of rainfall on Monday.

