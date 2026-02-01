Mumbai, February 1: A local gym owner has become the center of a national debate on communal harmony and identity following a viral confrontation in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar. Deepak Akki Kumar, a Hindu man who began identifying himself as "Mohammad Deepak" during a heated standoff, is currently under intense public spotlight. The incident, which began as a defense of a local shopkeeper, has escalated into a social media firestorm, resulting in police intervention at Kumar's residence this weekend and sparking a broader conversation about secularism in modern India.

All About 'Mohammad Deepak' Controversy

The controversy originated on January 26, when a group of men claiming to be members of the Bajrang Dal confronted Vakeel Ahmed (Wakeel Ahmed), a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. The group demanded that Ahmed remove the word "Baba" from his shop’s name, "Baba School Dress," arguing that the title should be reserved exclusively for Hindu religious figures. Uttarakhand Shocker: 35-Year-Old AIIMS Employee Murdered in Rishikesh, One-Sided Love Suspected.

I Am a Human Being First, Says Deepak Akki Kumar Aka ‘Mohammed Deepak’

Deepak Kumar, who was present at a nearby shop, intervened to defend Ahmed. When questioned by the mob about his own identity, Kumar famously retorted, “My name is Mohammad Deepak!" He later explained to reporters that the statement was a symbolic gesture intended to fuse his Hindu heritage with a Muslim identity to demonstrate that all Indians are equal before the law.

Viral Video Shows Confrontation Outside Deepak Akki Kumar's Residence

Who Is Deepak Akki Kumar? Viral Fame and Rising Threats

Following the confrontation, Kumar uploaded videos of the incident to his Instagram account (@deepakakkikumar), where the phrase "Mohammad Deepak" quickly went viral. While many praised him as a symbol of "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb" (communal harmony), the video also drew significant backlash from right-wing groups. By Saturday, January 31, a mob gathered outside Kumar's home in Kotdwar, leading to a tense standoff that required police to form a human chain to separate the protesters from the gym owner. Despite the intimidation, Kumar has remained vocal, posting follow-up videos stating, “I am first and foremost a human being... I will not back down".

So who is Deepak Akki Kumar? Deepak Akki Kumar aka "Mohammed Deepak" is a gym owner from Kotdwar. According to his Instagram bio, Deepak Akki Kumar is a gym instructor, consultant and coach. "I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion," Deepak said in a video posted on Instagram.

Legal and Police Action

Local authorities have confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Kotdwar police station based on a complaint filed by the shopkeeper, Vakeel Ahmed. The charges include intimidation and assault against the men who initially harassed him. Police are currently monitoring the situation closely to prevent further escalation. Uttarakhand Beggar Woman Sitting on Hidden Fortune for 12 Years, Locals Shocked as Bags Overflow With Lakhs in Coins and Notes in Rudrapur (Video).

Context: The 'Baba' Controversy

The dispute highlights a growing trend of "naming controversies" in the region. The mob’s insistence that a Muslim shopkeeper cannot use the title "Baba"—which simply means "old man" or "grandfather" in many Indian dialects—reflects deep-seated communal sensitivities. For Kumar, the choice to adopt a hybrid name was a radical act of dissent against what he described as "bullying" and "hatred," though critics argue such statements can further inflame communal tensions.

