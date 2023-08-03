Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A man allegedly killed his wife and three minor children in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday.

The brutal crime took place at village Pantora, under Baloda police station limits late last night, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police (SP), Vijay Agrawal said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the accused has been identified as Deshraj Kashyap, who allegedly murdered his wife Mongra (40), children Puja (16), Bhagya Laxmi (10) and Yachna (6).

After murdering wife and children, the accused fled from the spot but was arrested later.

“Investigation revealed that the accused was undergoing psychological treatment for the last few years,” said the SP.

Further probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

