In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a man named Brijesh allegedly stabbed his wife and son to death in Shakurpur area of North West Delhi. After the incident, the accused confessed to his crime, post which, he was arrested. "He killed his wife on the suspicion of an illicit relationship," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death

Delhi | A person namely Brijesh stabbed his wife and son to death in Shakurpur area of North West Delhi. After the incident, the accused confessed to his crime, after which he was arrested. He killed his wife on the suspicion of an illicit relationship: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)