Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly posing as a policeman to extort money from people roaming without masks in public places, police said on Friday.

The Mahim police on Wednesday nabbed Anil Ashok Tawde for allegedly robbing an autorickshaw driver of Rs 5,000 by posing as a policeman, an official said.

Tawde had allegedly intercepted the autorickshaw and accused the driver of not wearing his mask properly, he said, adding that the victim was taken to an isolated spot and robbed.

Based on a complaint lodged by the auto driver, the accused was arrested under relevant sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC, he said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had used the same ruse to extort money from several others, the official said.

Further probe is underway in this regard, he added.

