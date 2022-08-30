Muzaffarnagar, Aug 30 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Sandeep Kumar after holding him guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Orders Telangana to Pay Rs 6,756 Crore Power Dues to Andhra Pradesh; KCR Govt Cries Foul.

District government counsel Rajive Sharma told PTI that the accused had on June 5, 2018 lured the girl on the pretext of giving her clothes and took her to a field where he raped her.

After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her father lodged a complaint.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Arrested for Raping Baby Girl in Kushinagar On Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates and Toys.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)