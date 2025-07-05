Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in 2022, police said on Saturday.

The court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Nitin alias Sonu, police said.

Also Read | 'Today's Gathering Disappointed Marathi People': Eknath Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Revealing His Agenda for 'Power' and 'Selfishness'.

According to the police, on May 3, 2022, they received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of the survivor and an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at IMT, Manesar police station.

The police later rescued the victim who alleged that Nitin had raped her after luring her on the pretext of marriage. Sections from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the FIR and Nitin was arrested, they said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Killing Man Over Wife's Extramarital Affair, Investigation Underway.

"Based on the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)