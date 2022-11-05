Baripada (Odisha), Nov 5 (PTI) A court in Mayurbhanj district Saturday sentenced a 38-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on the charges of murder.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar convicted Chotray Dehuri and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

On October 20, 2020, Chotray Dehuri had killed Samara Dehuri following an old dispute, Das said.

The judgment was based on the statements of 13 witnesses and the postmortem report, Das said.

