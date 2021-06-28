Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Gandhinagar locality, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a culvert in Alipur village, police said.

The police said gunshot wounds were found on the body. The family said the man had gone to the fields but had not returned and later his body was found in the culvert, police said.

