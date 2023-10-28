New Delhi, October 28: A man was arrested on Saturday after he shot dead a 24-year-old woman in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area for having an extra-marital relationship with his brother, police said on Saturday. According to Delhi police, the accused has been identified as Rocky, a resident of the Village Basantpur in Faridabad, Haryana.

Giving details about the incident, Delhi police said, "A PCR call was received at 9:10 pm at Jaitpur police station, wherein the brother of the deceased said that a person, who had covered his face had fired on his sister." The identity of the caller was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Ekta Vihar, Gyan Mandir Road, Jaitpur Extension Part 1 New Delhi. Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead Inside Her House in Jaitpur Area, Accused Absconding.

Shortly after another call was received at 10:03 pm from Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, where the victim identified as Pooja Yadav was declared dead. In the meantime, local police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. During the enquiry, the brother of the deceased revealed that his sister had been shot dead by an unknown person. He further stated that on hearing the gunshot he came out from his house and saw a person trying to escape on a motorcycle.

He further said that he chased this person but he was also fired upon by the assailant after which he managed to escape. However, the motorcycle was left on the spot. The police team found that the motorcycle left by the accused did not have any registration number plate. However, on the basis of the engine, it was revealed that the motorcycle was owned by a person identified as Narender, a resident of Jaitpur Extension Part-1, Gyan Mandir Road. ITC Employee Shot Dead in Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Murder 31-Year-Old Prem Narayan Singh in Munger, Probe Launched.

The police team thereafter reached the house of Narender and found that the motorcycle which was found on the spot was borrowed from Narender by a man named Rocky. Local police reached the house of Rocky but he was found absconding. His elder brother Krishan Pradhan however joined in the investigation.

Thereafter, it was discovered that the deceased Pooja Yadav and Krishan Pradhan had developed an extra-marital relationship that was disliked by his younger brother Rocky who had managed to procure a firearm and with an intent to eliminate Pooja, had murdered her. It was also revealed that Krishan Pradhan (37) is married and has four children with his wife, which is why Rocky disapproved of their relationship.

Delhi police further informed that the accused Rocky who was absconding has been traced and arrested. "The roles of other persons are being looked into. The postmortem of the deceased is yet to be conducted. Further investigation is going on," said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)