New Delhi, October 28: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a man in front of her brother and mother inside her house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, they said. The assailant pumped four bullets into the woman, identified as Pooja Yadav, killing her on the spot, police said. They suspect that the accused was known to the victim.

Yadav worked at a property dealer's office in southeast Delhi and lived with her parents and younger brother in Jaitpur's Ekta Vihar Extension. ITC Employee Shot Dead in Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Murder 31-Year-Old Prem Narayan Singh in Munger, Probe Launched.

"She was playing with the kids outside the house before being attacked by a person, who came on a motorcycle. I was present in the house along with my mother. As soon as Pooja entered the house, the man opened fire on her," Yadav's brother Manoj said. Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Teen Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants at Ramlila Maidan in Bhim Nagar Area.

The 22-year-old added that he chased the attacker, but he pointed the gun towards him and threatened to kill him as well. Police said the attacker fled away leaving behind his motorcycle, which was without a number plate. The accused has been identified and several teams are working to nab him, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)