New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Eight men were arrested for allegedly firing at a person over a monetary dispute in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Anup (28), Govind Gupta (32), Gaurav (36), Neeraj (30), residents of Haryana's Faridabad, Rakesh Kumar Goyel (42), Abhishek Singh (22), Anmol Gupta (26) and Prince (20), from Sangam Vihar, they said.

Police received a PCR call regarding firing near Bata Showroom in CR Park on Thursday, police said.

The complainant stated that he, along with his friend, was going towards New Friends Colony in a car when some unknown persons fired on him and fled away, a senior police officer said.

The complainant sustained a bullet injury on his right hand and his mobile phone also got damaged from the bullet, they said.

During the investigation, police checked over 350 CCTV cameras and covered 17 km of the reverse route of the area and reached Sangam Vihar near the house of the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Some people were seen roaming near the house of the complainant and found to be doing a recce, Chowdhary said.

A raid was conducted and two accused -- Neeraj and Gaurav -- were nabbed from Faridabad. They revealed the name of the sharpshooters as Anup and Govind and they were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the DCP said.

One motorcycle and country-made pistol used in the crime, one semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges, one auto-rickshaw and Rs 25,000 cash were recovered, police said, adding that later, four more accused persons were also arrested and Rs one lakh was recovered.

Goyel disclosed that he lost a huge amount in betting being run by Sachin Gupta, who added compound interest on it and made it to Rs 75 lakh. It was decided that he will give Rs 1.5 lakh per month as interest till the full payment, police said.

Being a shopkeeper, it was a huge amount for him to pay every month. In order to get rid of it, he planned the murder of complainant Sachin Gupta. He gave the contract of killing to Govind and Anup through Anmol and Prince, they said.

Anmol settled the killing from Rakesh for Rs six lakh, but further gave to Prince in Rs 3.5 lakh, who further hired two shooters Govind and Anup for this work for Rs three lakh, police said.

Anup was previously involved in four criminal cases. Gaurav and Neeraj were seen doing a recce of the complainant near his house for four to five days before the incident and gave the information of the complainant's movement to Anup and Govind, police added.

