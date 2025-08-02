New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, allegedly in personal enmity, Delhi police said in Saturday adding that a search has been launched for the culprits.

The incident happened at around 10 pm on Friday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore in Varanasi, Releases 20th Instalment of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana (Watch Video).

The deceased, Waseem, was a resident of the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, where he ran a shop along with his two brothers. The alleged accused, identified as Ehsaan, reportedly came to Waseem's shop along with a few people and picked up a quarrel with the latter before shooting him.

According to Delhi Police, "A PCR call was received at PS HN Din last night regarding a firing incident near Monish Kada Hotel, Nizamuddin. Subsequent PCR calls regarding the same incident were also received".

Also Read | Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Hostel Building in Powai.

"Staff rushed to the spot, it was found that a shop, named Qibla Perfumes, was being run by three brothers, namely Furkan, age 32 yrs, Waseem, age 33 yrs and Abdul Khalid, age 30 yrs; all residents of Nizamuddin. At around 10 PM, their former tenant named Ehsaan, along with a few people, arrived at the spot and began quarrelling with Waseem. One of them was carrying a firearm and fired three shots".

The deceased's brother, Furkan, also got injured in this incident and was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police said, "Victim Furkan sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Furkan was subsequently taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is under treatment".

Only one person sustained a bullet injury in the incident, said Delhi police.

Police further said that upon inspection of the spot, three empty cartridges and two live rounds were recovered. Legal Action is being taken. The accused have been identified, and a search has been launched to apprehend them.

Legal action and further investigation are underway.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was shot dead late on the night of July 25 in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, in personal enmity, as per the circumstances, the police said.

According to police sources, Manzur was returning home from the weekly market in Madipur on a rickshaw when he was shot at close range. As per the preliminary findings, the circumstances indicate that the shooting happened due to some personal animosity. No evidence of a robbery angle has been reported so far, according to the police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)