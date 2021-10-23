New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown persons in Delhi's West Patel Nagar on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manoj.

The man was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

