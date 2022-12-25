Mangaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) A 45-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits here on Saturday night, police said.

Also Read | IIT-Kanpur Develops Artificial Heart to Deal With Acute Cardiac Problems.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, owner of a fancy shop.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in UP: 12-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat Near Chakia Forest Range in Bahraich.

Jaleel was at his shop, when two persons allegedly attacked him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said further investigation is in progress to find the motive behind the killing and those behind it.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits.

However, this will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)