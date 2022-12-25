Bahraich, December 25: A 12-year-old girl was killed by a tiger near Chakia Forest range in Bahraich. Anjani, daughter of Totaram Chauhan of Jigania village, had gone to the Saryu canal near the forest for grazing goats along with other villagers when the big cat attacked her , late on Saturday afternoon. The tiger dragged the girl into the forest. Tiger Attack in Kerala: 10 Cows Found Dead in Munnar, Forest Department Sets Up Cages To Catch the Big Cat After Protest.

Village head Rais Khan said the Motipur police and forest department had been informed about the incident.

The forest department officials and police later recovered the mutilated body about 700 metres from the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

Forest officer Pradeep Singh said after the post-mortem report comes in, financial assistance would be given to the deceased's kin.

