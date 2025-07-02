Gurugram, Jul 2 (PTI) A man wanted for murder and kidnapping in Bihar was nabbed in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Gaurav Kumar, a native of Phool Malik village in Begusarai district of Bihar, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his capture.

Kumar was arrested by the Manesar crime unit team on Tuesday in the Pathreri village area.

His criminal record featured two cases of extortion, and several others of assault and disturbing peace in Bihar, police said.

Kumar was wanted in cases of kidnapping and murder registered at Sahabpur Kamal Police Station in Begusarai, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"He had come to Gurugram to hide from the police, but as soon as he reached Gurugram, he was arrested. We handed him over to the Bihar Police for further action," the officer said.

