Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer truck in Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 4 pm on Wardha road, killing Himanshu Raut and his wife Nikita (21), a Butibori police station official said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the official informed.

