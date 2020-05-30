India News | Man with Criminal Record Held over Shooting Incident in Delhi's Dabri

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man with criminal record was arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring another in Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Saturday.

Gulfam, a resident of Narela area, was held around 8 pm on Friday near Dada Dev Hospital, they said.

He was arrested in connection with the firing incident in Dabri area on May 20 in which one Gaurav had died, while his associate Vicky had sustained a bullet injury, police said.

Gulfam was previously arrested in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in cases of kidnapping, murder, attempt to murder and others, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Investigation revealed that Gulfam had met one Tiwari in Jail who convinced him for killing Vicky and Gaurav in exchange of Rs one lakh, the DCP said.

