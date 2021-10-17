New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government for jabbing all eligible beneficiaries in the state with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Even, in a state dominant with difficult terrains, Uttarakhand, successfully administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, we are continuously getting stronger in this fight. The credit for this achievement goes to the health workers and the administration of the state. Congrats to all!," said Mandaviya in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the state has successfully jabbed all people in the state with the first dose.

"I am very happy to inform that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Uttarakhand has become the first state to administer the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine to the fully eligible beneficiaries. For this, all the people of the state deserve congratulations. #UttarakhandFightsCorona," the Chief Minister's tweet said.

Meanwhile, all government, private schools, Aanganwadis will remain closed in Uttarakhand on October 18 in view of heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

