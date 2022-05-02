New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare -- 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' -- in Kevadia in Gujarat from May 5 to 7.

The objective of the three-day conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for their better implementation, officials said.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: 10 Grams of 24-Carat Price Declines by Rs 745 to Rs 50,936; Silver Tumbles Rs 1,228 to Rs 63,028 Per Kg.

The Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) is an apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with stakeholders.

Also Read | International Harry Potter Day 2022: Delhi Police Uses Meme Power to Educate Citizens of COVID-19 Norms.

The sessions are planned in a manner to allow for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes, according to a ministry statement.

The sessions will focus on themes such as affordable, accessible and equitable health for all, preparing India for future health emergencies, 'Heal in India and Heal by India', preparing a roadmap for a healthy India, sharing of best practices in the health sector, and cooperation with states for the 'healthy states, healthy nation' concept.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)