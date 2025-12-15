New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on the severe air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR and requesting the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency.

In his notice, Tagore cited the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461 in Delhi, categorised as "Severe Plus," marking the highest level this season.

"I respectfully submit this letter seeking your kind consideration for the admission of an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on a matter of definite and urgent public importance, namely the severe deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR and the resulting public health emergency," Tagore wrote in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

He highlighted lapses identified by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including inadequate road maintenance, dust mitigation failures, accumulation of municipal and construction waste, and recurring instances of open burning, which have contributed to dangerously high pollution levels.

"Delhi has recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index of 461, falling under the "Severe Plus" category, the highest this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has officially reported recurring negligence and evident gaps in road maintenance and dust mitigation by concerned authorities, leading to dangerously high dust levels, accumulation of municipal and construction waste, and instances of open burning," the notice read.

The MP further noted that hospitals across the National Capital Region have reported a surge of nearly 25 per cent in patients suffering from respiratory ailments over the past two days. He pointed out that elderly citizens, children, and patients with asthma, COPD, and other comorbidities have been particularly affected, with doctors observing relapses even among previously stabilised patients.

"Given the scale, immediacy, and seriousness of the crisis, it constitutes a public health emergency directly impacting the right to life and health of millions of citizens," Tagore further wrote.

Tagore also requested that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak during the discussion to fully articulate public concerns and emphasise the urgent need for remedial measures.

"In this context, I also humbly request that the Hon'ble Leader of Opposition be permitted to speak during the discussion, so that the concerns of the people and the urgent need for remedial measures may be fully articulated.I therefore seek your kind indulgence to admit the Adjournment Motion and allow the House to deliberate on this critical issue in the larger public interest," it reads.

The MP urged the Speaker to admit the Adjournment Motion under 'Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business' in the Lok Sabha and allow the House to deliberate on the matter in the larger public interest.

A copy of the notice has been addressed to the Speaker and the relevant ministries for consideration.

Further, Congress MP Amar Singh has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss severe air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas. (ANI)

