Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) At least 20 Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations and student bodies on Thursday resolved to hold a rally in Delhi on December 22 to raise awareness about the need for reconciliation in strife-torn Manipur.

A joint statement issued by the bodies, including Committee of Peaceful Coexistence Manipur, Federal Students Organisation Kangleipak, Manipuri Students Federation and Imagi Meira, said that following a meeting, they resolved to form a 50-member delegation comprising representatives of different communities to seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present their concerns and demands.

The proposed rally will be held under the theme 'peace and coexistence', it said, adding that in the meeting, they resolved to chart a path towards lasting peace and reconciliation.

The meeting also resolved to urge the Centre to initiate a peace process aimed at "ending the ongoing conflict and fostering dialogue among the stakeholders".

Asking the Union government to prioritise the resettlement of internally displaced persons and ensure their safe return to their homes, the organisations also resolved to work in solidarity with all communities and stakeholders to promote peace and mutual coexistence in the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. It started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- are a little over 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

